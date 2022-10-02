8PAY Trading Up 18.7% This Week (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. 8PAY has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $108,172.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010730 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10688377 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8PAY’s official website is 8pay.network.

Buying and Selling 8PAY

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch.”

