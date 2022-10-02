A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Update

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 450,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Shares of AMRK stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $28.39. 501,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,715. The stock has a market cap of $663.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

