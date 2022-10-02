A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Update

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 450,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.
Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 0.2 %
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.