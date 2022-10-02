Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,028,661 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after buying an additional 873,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,113 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,822,000 after purchasing an additional 161,764 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,370,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,532. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

