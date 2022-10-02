Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187,950 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,096,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.34. 14,376,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.38 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

