Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,238,296 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

CB traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.24. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

