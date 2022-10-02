Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,783,505 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

MA traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.69 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

