Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156,968 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 377.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $844,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.99. 4,677,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,072. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

