Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 927,206 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after buying an additional 586,997 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,455,000 after buying an additional 70,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.07.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

