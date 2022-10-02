Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $862,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949,336 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.96. The stock had a trading volume of 662,118 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

