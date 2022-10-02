Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 63,270 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,120. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.39.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

