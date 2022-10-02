Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,161,702 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,161,702 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $700,911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,894,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,915,170. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.