Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,769,152 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,769,152 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Avidity Biosciences worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 411.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,032,000 after buying an additional 1,743,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 244,464 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,135,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after purchasing an additional 112,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,365 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 642,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,859. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $851.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $308,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,456 shares of company stock worth $2,035,474 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

See Also

