Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 853,966 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853,966 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kura Oncology worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $123,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. 1,444,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,354. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $913.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.