Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,596,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,397,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,428,938. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29.

