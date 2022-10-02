ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

ABM opened at $38.23 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

