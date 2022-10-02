AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $264.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. AC Immune has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.28 and a current ratio of 13.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts predict that AC Immune will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AC Immune by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AC Immune by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AC Immune by 191.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.