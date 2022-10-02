Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

