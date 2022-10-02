Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Update

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the August 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $257.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,626. Accenture has a twelve month low of $254.27 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.60. The stock has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

