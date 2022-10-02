ACoconut (AC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $27,639.00

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $175,403.58 and approximately $27,639.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ACoconut has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

