ADAX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.07 Million (ADAX)

ADAX (ADAX) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, ADAX has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One ADAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. ADAX has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $344,446.00 worth of ADAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009113 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010833 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069544 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10631555 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About ADAX
ADAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,410,000 coins. ADAX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ADAX is https://reddit.com/r/ADAXPRO.
ADAX Coin Trading
