Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,412 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.6 %

Enbridge stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. 3,497,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,322. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

