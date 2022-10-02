Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $80.75. 5,972,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,545. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

