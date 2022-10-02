AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Short Interest Update

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Stock Performance
AFTR remained flat at $9.77 during midday trading on Friday. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,241. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.00.
About AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition (AFTR)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.