AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Cut to $150.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.08.

AGCO Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGCO opened at $96.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,255 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 27,037.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,298,000 after acquiring an additional 772,995 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,666,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 60.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 694,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,406,000 after acquiring an additional 261,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 53.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 636,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after buying an additional 222,286 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

