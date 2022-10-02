AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of AGFMF opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. AGF Management has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.58.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.