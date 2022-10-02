AirCoin Trading Up 20.4% Over Last Week (AIR)

AirCoin (AIR) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, AirCoin has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. AirCoin has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $83,026.00 worth of AirCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,195.60 or 0.99994700 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063576 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064541 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00082026 BTC.

About AirCoin

AirCoin (CRYPTO:AIR) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2021. AirCoin’s total supply is 443,100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,000,000,000,000 coins. AirCoin’s official Twitter account is @airtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AirCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AirFox is a B2B platform that provides advertisers and lenders with more affordable mobile data. AirFox leverages the Ethereum blockchain as a digital ledger for the users' mobile phone data (behavior, personal information, user lifetime value, and opt-in advertisements), allowing the creation of a user score system that will determine if the user is a trustable credit recipient. Moreover, their applications (AirFox Browser and AirFox Recharge app) will allow the consumption of mobile internet (which is typically inflated mainly due to ads and trackers) to be reduced and enables users to receive micro-loans taking into account their telco data, wireless billing, device usage, web-sites browsed, applications used and AirFox, apps’ internal behavior in order to create a credit score AirToken (AIR) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token that works as the currency in the platform, allowing AirFox to give micro-loans. The token also allows the advertisers to buy data directly. Furthermore, it will also be used as a reward system for token holders, allowing them to keep a portion of the advertising revenue generated by the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

