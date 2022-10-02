Akash Network (AKT) Price Down 11.7% This Week

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $51.56 million and approximately $585,086.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00087339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00065061 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00031200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018451 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007706 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network (AKT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 200,866,057 coins and its circulating supply is 171,962,675 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.