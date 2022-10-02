Alchemy Pay Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $115.60 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $115.60 million and $7.13 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io/alchemy_english.html.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

