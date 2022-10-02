All Sports Coin Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports Coin (SOC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. All Sports Coin has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $101,487.00 worth of All Sports Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, All Sports Coin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One All Sports Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About All Sports Coin

All Sports Coin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports Coin’s official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable.

All Sports Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes.With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world.To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created.SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

