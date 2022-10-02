Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $10.94 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $367,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

