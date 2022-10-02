Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $10.94 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
