Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 55,189 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,189 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises about 2.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $33,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of AEP opened at $86.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

