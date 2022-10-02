Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 2,851 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,862,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $328.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $328.12 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.37.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

