Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in ASML by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 6,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ASML by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in ASML by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $415.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $510.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.22. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $881.12.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.10.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

