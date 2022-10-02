Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $170.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.09 and a 200-day moving average of $192.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.38 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.