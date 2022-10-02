Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.4% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 460,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,668,000 after purchasing an additional 120,206 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.4 %

PWR stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

