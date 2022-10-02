Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,553 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,224,000. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,257,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,115,000 after acquiring an additional 237,382 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

LULU stock opened at $279.56 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

