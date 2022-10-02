Alpha5 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25,469.00 (A5T)

Alpha5 (A5T) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Alpha5 has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Alpha5 has a total market capitalization of $898,885.00 and approximately $25,469.00 worth of Alpha5 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha5 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha5 Profile

Alpha5’s genesis date was July 9th, 2021. Alpha5’s total supply is 33,665,703 coins. Alpha5’s official website is www.alpha5.io/#. Alpha5’s official Twitter account is @alpha5_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alpha5 is alpha5-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alpha5

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha5 is a digital asset derivatives exchange offering a comprehensive suite of products for the crypto ecosystem. A5T is the native exchange token of Alpha5.io.Telegram”

According to CryptoCompare, "Alpha5 is a digital asset derivatives exchange offering a comprehensive suite of products for the crypto ecosystem. A5T is the native exchange token of Alpha5.io.Telegram"

