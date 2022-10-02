Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $136.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $95.56 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.