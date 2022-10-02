Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $30.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

ALT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altimmune news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 10,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $122,184.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 10,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $122,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Altimmune Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 225,799 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 284,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 100,807 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

ALT stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.19. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

