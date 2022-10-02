Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $30.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.
ALT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Altimmune news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 10,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $122,184.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 10,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $122,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Altimmune
Altimmune Stock Performance
ALT stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.19. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altimmune (ALT)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.