Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

