Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 130,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BKLN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. 10,823,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,121,305. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08.

