Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,603 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,499. The firm has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

