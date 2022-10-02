Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.47. 8,431,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,479. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $179.28 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

