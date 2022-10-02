American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Update

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,110,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 23,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,414,000 after purchasing an additional 335,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,038,000 after acquiring an additional 931,001 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,061 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of AEO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,408,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Cowen cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

