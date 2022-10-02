American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,600 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 415,500 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 6.09. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $25.45.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOUT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,789.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,599.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $101,430.35. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,789.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 36,023 shares of company stock worth $324,676. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

(Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.