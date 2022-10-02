American Research & Management Co. Boosts Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 58.4% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $452,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $121.58. 116,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.59. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 12.40%. Analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

