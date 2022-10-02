American Research & Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 2.8% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60,725 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,517,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,592,000 after acquiring an additional 90,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,189,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after acquiring an additional 96,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $203,912,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NYSE:CHD traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,325. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.70 and its 200-day moving average is $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

