American Research & Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 1.9% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 321,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 849,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.2 %

FNV stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.48. The stock had a trading volume of 507,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,284. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.52.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

