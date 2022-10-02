American Research & Management Co. Makes New $369,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,719,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,525. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

