American Research & Management Co. Purchases 500 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $135,383,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,854,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,417. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

